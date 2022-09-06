Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Union counties dropped substantially on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,123
Total Active Cases: 70, down 15 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,954
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,423
Total Active Cases: 8, down one since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,384
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,503
Total Active Cases: 41, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,417
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,272
Total Active Cases: 69, down two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,090
Total Deaths: 113
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,513
Total Active Cases: 123, down 19 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,201
Total Deaths: 187
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 936,927
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 516
Recovered cases: 913,036
Deaths: 11,933, no change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 261
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 35
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9