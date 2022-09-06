COVID-19

Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Union counties dropped substantially on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,123

Total Active Cases: 70, down 15 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,954

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,423

Total Active Cases: 8, down one since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,384

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,503

Total Active Cases: 41, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,417

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,272

Total Active Cases: 69, down two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,090

Total Deaths: 113

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,513

Total Active Cases: 123, down 19 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,201

Total Deaths: 187

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 936,927

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 516

Recovered cases: 913,036

Deaths: 11,933, no change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 261

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 35

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9

