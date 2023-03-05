COVID-19 cases in Columbia County have risen slightly over the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There have been no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,792
Total Active Cases: 36. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,651
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,505
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,471
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,768
Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,716
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,771
Total Active Cases: 20. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,625
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,283
Total Active Cases: 26. Up five since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,051
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,005,790
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 326. Down 134 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 989,700
Deaths: 13,001. Up 11 since Thursday.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.85%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.10%
Total Positive Tests: 7040
PCR Positives: 3357
Antigen Positives: 3683
Total Negative Tests: 51717
PCR Negatives: 24963
Antigen Negatives: 26754
Total Tests: 58757
Private Lab Tests: 53667
Public Lab Tests: 4843