Columbia County will remain under a sweltering heat advisory through 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the public may expect heat index values up to 109.
The advisory affects portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and humid conditions will remain across the region today.
Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the mid 90s to upper 90s, with 100-degree temperatures possible across the western half of the region.
Combined with the high humidity, heat indices will likely reach the heat advisory range of 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon.
There may be some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but no hazardous weather is expected.
Hot and humid conditions will continue through the middle of next week. Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the mid 90s to in excess of 100 degrees. Additional heat advisories will be possible.
Rain chances will also return this weekend and during the middle of next week, as weak cool fronts move into the region.