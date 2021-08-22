Magnolia has had a very wet August. It’s also been hot and will continue to be hot through the end of the month.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 8.2 in August – not a record but certainly a lot of rain for a month that frequently sees little or no rain.
In 2019, Magnolia got 0.2 inches of rain in August. Last year, it received 5.99 inches with almost half coming from the remnants of Hurricane Laura, which was still a tropical storm when it passed through South Arkansas.
Magnolia had 10.28 inches and 9.06 inches in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
There was no August rain in 2013.
Columbia County was under heat advisories for most of last week, and the entire region is under an advisory through 7 p.m. today.
Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat indices will climb to around 105 degrees for the next several days. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat advisory criteria may not improve until late next week or next weekend.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Thunderstorm coverage will remain minimal until midweek, after which afternoon sea breeze thunderstorms will return to the Four State Region.