Tim Griffin, who has served the past eight years as lieutenant governor, was elected Tuesday as Arkansas’ new attorney general.
The election of Griffin, a Magnolia High School graduate, was part of the Republican Party’s sweep of the state’s constitutional offices.
With 85 percent of precincts reporting, Griffin beat Democrat Jesse Gibson 589,612 (67.64 percent) to 282,129 (32.36 percent).
Griffin carried Columbia County 4,232 to 1,813, with four write-in votes.
“I am honored and humbled that the voters of Arkansas have placed their trust in me to be their next Attorney General. I am excited to get to work for the people of Arkansas by pushing back against federal overreach, supporting our brave men and women in law enforcement, and working to make our communities safer by fixing our prison overcrowding and parole problems,” Griffin said in a statement.
“I want to thank the Lord for providing this opportunity to serve. Lastly, I want to say a special thank you to everyone who supported me in this race and especially to my wife Elizabeth and our children for their unwavering support and for allowing me to continue serving the people of Arkansas."
From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas's Second Congressional District. For the 113th Congress, he was a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority. In the 112th Congress, he served as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on the Judiciary.
Griffin also graduated from Hendrix College in Conway and Tulane Law School in New Orleans, and attended graduate school at Oxford University. Griffin has served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps, for over 25 years and currently holds the rank of colonel. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq. He is currently serving as the Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) for the 81st Readiness Division at Fort Jackson, SC.
He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush. Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.
Griffin will succeed Leslie Rutledge in the four-year term. Rutledge was elected lieutenant governor.