COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,757+5. Month ago: 2,476. Year ago: 244
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 117-7. Month ago: 44. Year ago: 22.
Total recovered – 2,580+13. Month ago: 2,374. Year ago: 210.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.07, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.52, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,584, up from 1,582
Total positive antigen tests – 1,402, up from 1,399
Total negative PCR tests – 15,873, up from 15,853
Total negative antigen tests – 8,970, up from 8,946
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.2, up from 32.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.2, up from 13.0
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, August 16
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.
Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.
Magnolia Middle School -- 3 staff. 7+2 students.
Central Elementary – 1+1 staff. 4 students.
East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 2 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
District-wide personnel – 0.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 370+4
SAU total active cases – 8+3 students. 3 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 9
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 673
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46-2
Total recovered – 615+2
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.3, up from 26.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,030+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 47+7
Total recovered – 957+3
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, up from 27.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.3, up from 13.7
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,930+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 130-12
Total recovered – 2,733+20
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.5, up from 43.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.4,up from 12.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,608+17
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 150+4
Total recovered – 4,339+13
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.1, up from 29.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.2, down from 10.3
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,117+6
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 232
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 82-3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56, no change
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,636, up from 17,505 total cases. 328+2 deaths.
Webster – 5,209, up from 5,186 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,678, up from 1,668 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 3,110, up from 3,301 total cases. 88 deaths.