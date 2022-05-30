Today is Memorial Day, the annual holiday set aside for the remembrance of the nation’s war dead.

ADVA Chapter 808 installed a wreath Saturday on the War Memorial at the Columbia County Courthouse. Early Monday morning, volunteers mounted United States flags around the courthouse lawn – one for every county resident killed during wars of the 20th century.

Here is a list of Columbia County’s war dead, as listed on the memorial at the Columbia County Courthouse.

WORLD WAR I

Ira Barker

Okie Baucum

Morrell Blackman

Joe H. Dennis

Elbert Lindsey

Felix McLendon

Whit C. Sewell

Ellis M. Smith

Rosco E. Seward

Leonard Watkins

Courtlin Winters

WORLD WAR II

James B. Arledge

William Banks

Bobby Barnes

John B. Barnett

Doris L. Beene

Billy Bennett

Ferris R. Broom

Charles Brown

Travis Brown

Lloyd J. Burchfield

Weldon K. Burton

William Cason

James C. Crow

Christine H. Davis

Philip Dees Jr.

Welzie O. Dees

Henry M. Doss

Ralph Fincher

Elbert R. Gee

Autery Green

Aubrey L. Green

Theston Harris

Harlon W. Harwell

Tillman B. Hendricks

Curtis W. Hickman

Edgar Hovarter

Ernest J. Howard

Burl J. Hudgens

Wilbur D. Hudson

Carl H. Jean

Porter Jermany

Arnold R. Jones

Otto Kelly

Owen D. Kendrick

Claud A. McCormick

Dewey W. McMahen

Noah Meeler

Allen Millican

William P. Owen

Robert Parker

George P. Pharr

Jack D. Pierce

Albert I. Prator

Edward C. Price

George D. Price

Frank Lee Pyle

Philip C. Ramsey

Thomas Reagan

Herman Rowe

Morilton Rowe

Noel F. Rowe

Perry Rowe

Howard S. Sawyer

Gorman C. Shaw

Alver R. Smith

Cecil L. Spradlin

Harmon W. Talley

Riley E. Thomas

Harry H. Tomlin

Due W. Turner

Carl Webb

Alvis Whitlow

Curtis M. Wright

Chester Wynn

Larry K. Young

KOREAN WAR

A.D. Brown

Clifton Z. Couch Jr.

Johnny Green

M.J. Harper

Selma Mangrum

Travis E. Minor

James B. Sanders

Hershel G. Short

Thomas Simpson Jr.

Richard Speech Jr.

M.J. Summerlin Jr.

Travis Watkins

VIETNAM WAR

Thomas H. Bailey

Donald Fincher

Thomas G. Hazelwood

Elwood R. Hendrix

Doy R. Kendrick

Willard R. Knippers

Lee H. Russ

Robert G. Strange

Charles E. Walker

David Wilson

