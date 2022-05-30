Today is Memorial Day, the annual holiday set aside for the remembrance of the nation’s war dead.
ADVA Chapter 808 installed a wreath Saturday on the War Memorial at the Columbia County Courthouse. Early Monday morning, volunteers mounted United States flags around the courthouse lawn – one for every county resident killed during wars of the 20th century.
Here is a list of Columbia County’s war dead, as listed on the memorial at the Columbia County Courthouse.
WORLD WAR I
Ira Barker
Okie Baucum
Morrell Blackman
Joe H. Dennis
Elbert Lindsey
Felix McLendon
Whit C. Sewell
Ellis M. Smith
Rosco E. Seward
Leonard Watkins
Courtlin Winters
WORLD WAR II
James B. Arledge
William Banks
Bobby Barnes
John B. Barnett
Doris L. Beene
Billy Bennett
Ferris R. Broom
Charles Brown
Travis Brown
Lloyd J. Burchfield
Weldon K. Burton
William Cason
James C. Crow
Christine H. Davis
Philip Dees Jr.
Welzie O. Dees
Henry M. Doss
Ralph Fincher
Elbert R. Gee
Autery Green
Aubrey L. Green
Theston Harris
Harlon W. Harwell
Tillman B. Hendricks
Curtis W. Hickman
Edgar Hovarter
Ernest J. Howard
Burl J. Hudgens
Wilbur D. Hudson
Carl H. Jean
Porter Jermany
Arnold R. Jones
Otto Kelly
Owen D. Kendrick
Claud A. McCormick
Dewey W. McMahen
Noah Meeler
Allen Millican
William P. Owen
Robert Parker
George P. Pharr
Jack D. Pierce
Albert I. Prator
Edward C. Price
George D. Price
Frank Lee Pyle
Philip C. Ramsey
Thomas Reagan
Herman Rowe
Morilton Rowe
Noel F. Rowe
Perry Rowe
Howard S. Sawyer
Gorman C. Shaw
Alver R. Smith
Cecil L. Spradlin
Harmon W. Talley
Riley E. Thomas
Harry H. Tomlin
Due W. Turner
Carl Webb
Alvis Whitlow
Curtis M. Wright
Chester Wynn
Larry K. Young
KOREAN WAR
A.D. Brown
Clifton Z. Couch Jr.
Johnny Green
M.J. Harper
Selma Mangrum
Travis E. Minor
James B. Sanders
Hershel G. Short
Thomas Simpson Jr.
Richard Speech Jr.
M.J. Summerlin Jr.
Travis Watkins
VIETNAM WAR
Thomas H. Bailey
Donald Fincher
Thomas G. Hazelwood
Elwood R. Hendrix
Doy R. Kendrick
Willard R. Knippers
Lee H. Russ
Robert G. Strange
Charles E. Walker
David Wilson