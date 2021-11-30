An assault reported to Magnolia Police last week has turned into a possible homicide investigation following the death of the victim.
Ashley McEachern Waller, 36, of Emerson died Thursday at Christus-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Aaron Allen Zigler, 46, of Magnolia is being held without bond at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was booked at 12:38 p.m. last Wednesday.
Magnolia Police said in a statement today that last Tuesday, November 24, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Monroe to assist a Columbia County Ambulance Service crew. Waller was transported to Magnolia Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. She was taken to the TEXarkana hospital, where she died two days later.
“Investigators charged Aaron Zigler with aggravated assault, due to the injuries that Waller sustained. This case is still under investigation by the Magnolia Police Department. Waller’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Once the finding of the autopsy is complete, those findings will be turned over to the prosecutor,” the statement said.
The prosecutor has the authority to upgrade the charge to a murder count if autopsy evidence supports such an action.
The victim is survived by two children, Kaden S. Waller and Kensley G. Waller; her parents, William “Billy” McEachern and Roxanne McEachern; her sister, Tasha McEachern; and other relatives.
Lewis Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
This is the fourth homicide case in Columbia County this year. There were six homicide cases in the county last year.