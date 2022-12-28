COVID

COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,516

Total Active Cases: 32. Down three since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,380

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,438

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690

Total Active Cases: 26. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,618

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,609

Total Active Cases: 20. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,469

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,033

Total Active Cases: 30. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,800

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:

982,272

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 308. Down 87 since Monday.

Recovered cases: 963,780

Deaths: 12,682. No changes since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 305. Up five since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 41. Up one since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. Down five since Monday.

