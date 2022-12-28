COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,516
Total Active Cases: 32. Down three since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,380
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,438
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690
Total Active Cases: 26. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,618
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,609
Total Active Cases: 20. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,469
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,033
Total Active Cases: 30. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,800
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:
982,272
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 308. Down 87 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 963,780
Deaths: 12,682. No changes since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 305. Up five since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 41. Up one since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. Down five since Monday.