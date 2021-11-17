magnoliareporter.com did not update local COVID-19 figures on Monday. The numbers below reflect changes from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Arkansas Department of Health has changed the population count using the 2020 Census population for Arkansas and added individuals age 5-11 years old. This change resulted in a decrease in the percent of individuals partially and fully immunized as reported on the COVID-19 dashboard.
COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,401+4. Month ago: 3,359. Year ago: 878
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+3. Month ago: 38. Year ago: 81
Total recovered – 3,315+1. Month ago: 3,249. Year ago: 775
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 72 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.17, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.64, down from 12.66
Total positive PCR tests – 1,877+2
Total positive antigen tests – 1,783+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,599+24
Total negative antigen tests – 12,328+31
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.5, down from 45.0, see note above
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.9, down from 10.7, see note above
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(District website down. Numbers below are most recent).
Updated through Thursday, November 11
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 3+1 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 5 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 485
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 857+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5+1
Total recovered – 823+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.8, down from 36.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.5, down from 4.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,395+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19+1
Total recovered – 1,336
Total number dead – 40
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.0, down from 41.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.8, down from 11.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,430+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13
Total recovered – 3,332+1
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 52.3, down from 57.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.2, down from 8.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,869+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38-7
Total recovered – 5,688+15
Total number dead – 141
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.2, down from 41.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,091+6
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 22-3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 10-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21.921, up from 21,847 total cases. 408 deaths.
Webster – 6,695, up from 6,679 total cases. 149+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,021, up from 2,020 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,085, up from 4,052 total cases. 106 deaths.