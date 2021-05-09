Magnolia Utilities will start their annual distribution system flushing on Monday.
The purpose is to maintain the best water quality as possible and remove sediments and buildup from the water mains.
This will also allow the utility to test the operation of the fire hydrants.
Flushing of the distribution mains will take place systematically throughout the evening hours of 7-10 p.m. nightly. The goal is to flush as much of the system as possible before water demand increases for the summer months.
Customers are asked to keep water usage to a minimum during the period that their section is being flushed to reduce pulling discolored water into household plumbing.
If just the cold water is discolored, try flushing toilets and running cold water through the bathtub until it clears. If just the hot water is discolored, have the hot water tank flushed. This will have to be done by the customer.
Magnolia Utilities does not recommend washing white or light-colored laundry during the customer’s area of flushing. This will keep clothes from being stained from discolored water.
All discolored water complaints will be addressed to the water office at 870-234-2022. Customers are asked not to call the office until after 3 p.m.
May 10-May 15
Area 2 Customers
South of West Greene
West of North Jackson
East of North Height
North of West North
North of West Greene
South of Harvey Couch Boulevard
East of North Jackson
North and west of East North
South of East Columbia
North of East Columbia
South of East Greene
West of U.S. 79
May 17-May 23
Area 3 and 4 Customers
East of North Jackson
North of East Greene
South of East University
West of U.S. 79
East of Pearce
North of East University
North to North Acres Subdivision
Along Dudney Road to Sherry Lane
East of Lelia
North of Calhoun Road
South of East Main
West of U.S. 79
East of Verda
East North Street
North of East Main
South of Pittman
East University (east of U.S. 79)
Warnock Springs Road
Forest Place Subdivision
Columbia Road 36
U.S. 82 East
All subdivisions along these routes
May 24-May 28
Area 1 Customers
East of Boundary
North of West Calhoun
West of North Jackson
South of West North
South of West Calhoun
West of South Jackson
East of South Jackson
North of Renfroe and Calhoun Road
West of South Verda
South of East North