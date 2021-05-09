Line flushing

The City of Magnolia will start its annual flushing of water lines on Monday.

Magnolia Utilities will start their annual distribution system flushing on Monday.

The purpose is to maintain the best water quality as possible and remove sediments and buildup from the water mains.

This will also allow the utility to test the operation of the fire hydrants.

Flushing of the distribution mains will take place systematically throughout the evening hours of 7-10 p.m. nightly. The goal is to flush as much of the system as possible before water demand increases for the summer months.

Customers are asked to keep water usage to a minimum during the period that their section is being flushed to reduce pulling discolored water into household plumbing.

If just the cold water is discolored, try flushing toilets and running cold water through the bathtub until it clears. If just the hot water is discolored, have the hot water tank flushed. This will have to be done by the customer.

Magnolia Utilities does not recommend washing white or light-colored laundry during the customer’s area of flushing. This will keep clothes from being stained from discolored water.

All discolored water complaints will be addressed to the water office at 870-234-2022. Customers are asked not to call the office until after 3 p.m.

May 10-May 15

Area 2 Customers

South of West Greene

West of North Jackson

East of North Height

North of West North

North of West Greene

South of Harvey Couch Boulevard

East of North Jackson

North and west of East North

South of East Columbia

North of East Columbia

South of East Greene

West of U.S. 79

May 17-May 23

Area 3 and 4 Customers

East of North Jackson

North of East Greene

South of East University

West of U.S. 79

East of Pearce

North of East University

North to North Acres Subdivision

Along Dudney Road to Sherry Lane

East of Lelia

North of Calhoun Road

South of East Main

West of U.S. 79

East of Verda

East North Street

North of East Main

South of Pittman

East University (east of U.S. 79)

Warnock Springs Road

Forest Place Subdivision

Columbia Road 36

U.S. 82 East

All subdivisions along these routes

May 24-May 28

Area 1 Customers

East of Boundary

North of West Calhoun

West of North Jackson

South of West North

South of West Calhoun

West of South Jackson

East of South Jackson

North of Renfroe and Calhoun Road

West of South Verda

South of East North

