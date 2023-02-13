The fairy tales we dream as children have a way of colliding with harsh reality. As a result, few of us actually live in the castle happily ever after.
But for one Magnolia resident, that childhood dream did come true.
As a little girl she often went with her mother to visit “Granny Dodson” out on the Burnt Bridge Road. Rebecca DeSoto (now Swofford) would gaze longingly at the big, white house at the corner of West Main and Kelso streets as they passed. The Kate Turner House, which sits at 709 West Main, looked like the kind of house in which she would love to live.
Rebecca asked her mother nearly every time they drove by, “Mom, when can we live in that house?” As mothers sometimes do, her mom put her off with indirect answers that failed to satisfy. One day when her mom ran out of patience and little Rebecca asked for the thousandth time, Mrs. DeSoto replied, “Rebecca, you can live in that house when you grow up and buy the house!”
Rebecca said that was one of those defining moments, that instant in which a child catches a glimpse of the harsh reality of adult life. If you wanted to live in a house, you had to buy it? So that’s how things worked! It was a rude awakening for this five or six-year-old little girl.
One of the few remaining “grand old houses” from the early days of Magnolia, the house was built in 1904 by J.W. Turner for his wife, Kate. There is some indication that the house was a “kit house” that arrived by rail just a block away and assembled at its current location. Mr. Turner ran the hardware store in town and many of the touches in the house were obviously purchased there.
The two-story wood frame structure is one of the city’s finest late Victorian houses. With its irregular massing and Queen Anne style turret, the porch is more in the style of Colonial Revival. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
The years continued to roll by, Rebecca married and moved away. But with relatives here, including her parents Joe and Joyce Desoto, she came home frequently. And so it was in the spring of 2010 that she found herself driving down West Main Street. The old white house stood right where it always had, but now there was an addition in the front yard. She could hardly believe what she saw. Rebecca tells it in her own words.
“One day I was leaving the Burnt Bridge Road to go to Austin, Texas and I, as usual, drove by the house to take a look at it and there was a for sale sign in the yard,” she said. “You could hear my brakes screeching! I stopped the car, actually I pulled in over at Steve's Outdoor and I called my sister on a Sunday. (Real estate agent) Steve Carrington was one of her friends and so I said, ‘Call Steve and tell him to take the sign down.’”
Though it took about a month to close, she signed papers within a week of seeing the sign. One other potential buyer ceded to Rebecca when he learned of her desire to purchase and restore the house. And there was much to be restored.
“I had a new roof put on and I've put in two bathrooms,” Rebecca said. “I fixed a lot of the foundation on the backside of the house because that's where the damage was, you know from 30 years of sitting in rotting water.”
The roof had to be put in good shape. Some of the craftsmen she talked to about working on the house declined to even start until the roof was repaired. The turret was replaced and the new roof installed, so the work could begin inside.
“I've put up new sheet rock in places,” Rebecca said. “I've had all of the chandeliers refurbished and cleaned and I have a very, very nice Italian crystal chandelier by Murano that's been refurbished.”
Almost all the work has been documented photographically by Rebecca. Scrolling through the photos back to 2010 shows the impressive amount of work that has been accomplished in the intervening dozen years.
There was a sense of urgency in getting some of the work done, such as the roof and porch and other areas in imminent danger. But since that was accomplished, the work has slowed some, and Rebecca said she only works on it now as she had extra money to spend on it.
The house was recently decorated for the Christmas holidays. The spotlights and accent pieces gave the house a regal beauty in its simplicity, and many commented on how attractive it looked during the holidays.
She’s had lots of encouragement and help from others, especially family. Parents Joe and Joyce have pitched in, as has her sister Jennifer and several of her cousins.
Though not born in Magnolia, Rebecca moved here with her parents at an early age. Family roots go back five generations in Columbia County, as one of her forebears, William Fagan Dodson, moved to the area in the early 1800s.
“I've always considered Magnolia my home,” Rebecca said. “I've just visited a lot of other places for a couple years here and there, but I've recently come back to Magnolia and it’s where I want to live out my life.”
So what does the future hold for Kate Turner and Rebecca Swofford? Will she ever live in the house, as she once dreamed? Perhaps turn it into a bed and breakfast or an event venue? What does Rebecca say to the questions?
“I am not sure,” Rebecca said in a recent interview. “Maybe somebody will come along and say, ‘You know, look, I have this great idea for this house,’ and maybe I'll say, ‘Well, she's yours and you can take it from there.’ But right now, I'm just having fun, and oh, that's a great thing, having fun!”
