Magnolia attorney Daren Nelson has announced his intention to seek election as the 39th District Court Judge in the 13th Judicial District.
The District Court position handles civil and criminal matters in Columbia and Ouachita counties.
“I have been encouraged by friends, family, and colleagues to seek this position. I believe my experience in private practice, as public defender manager and as a deputy prosecuting attorney make me uniquely qualified to serve in this important position,” Nelson said.
Nelson has practiced law in South Arkansas since 2006 including the last seven years in the 13th Judicial District where he has practiced criminal and civil law. Nelson is a member of the Crane and Rainwater law firm in Magnolia, where concentrates on civil litigation, probate, and business law.
Nelson currently serves as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the 13th District where he handles all manners of felony criminal cases. Nelson previously served as the public defender manager in the 13th District, managing 13 attorneys and staff.
Active professionally and in the community. Nelson currently serves on the Board of Directors for Compassions Foundation, a local domestic violence center.
A native of Oklahoma, Nelson has lived in South Arkansas for over 25 years, with the last three in Magnolia. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and is a 2006 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William Bowen School of Law.
Nelson and his wife, Krista, reside in Magnolia.
The seat he is seeking is for a term that will begin in January 2025. The nonpartisan election will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2024.