Magnolia Regional Health System directors will meet at noon today in the board room of the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
They will hear reports on the use of COVID-19 relief funds, and sale of MRMC’s Home Health Clinic property on North Washington.
New business includes the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, approval of the replacement of the call light system, and an upgrade to the Stryker Modality system.
The MRMC Foundation will report on the purchase of a C-Arm, and a director position.
Reports will also be heard from the chief executive officer and chief nursing officer, and the medical staff.