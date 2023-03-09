Emerson native Victoria Maloch has been named to a senior staff position within the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington.
Victoria Maloch will be appointed Special Advisor in the Office of Communications.
Maloch comes to USDA from the House Committee on Agriculture, where she most recently served as communications director. Prior to joining the committee, Maloch worked in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy at the Department of Health and Human Services and served as a national officer for the National FFA Organization.
She also completed a Wallace-Carver Fellowship in USDA’s Office of Communications during the Obama-Biden Administration.
Maloch holds a bachelor of science in agricultural, food and life sciences from the University of Arkansas and master's degrees in policy from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.
She is the daughter of Bruce and Martha Maloch.