As rains fell Thursday on Southwest Arkansas, most of the area was classified in severe and extreme drought status by the United States Drought Monitor.
According to the Drought Monitor map released Thursday, the majority of Columbia County is in extreme drought status with a small area in severe drought status.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 1.1 inches of rain Thursday, raising the total to 3.4 inches for the month and 4.07 inches since January 1, along with 0.6 inches of snow. However, given the parched nature of the land along with drying winds, drought conditions are likely to remain in effect without additional rainfall.
Relief is possible next week. Showers return overnight Sunday with thunderstorms likely by Monday and into much of Tuesday. Some of these storms may be severe. Rainfall is expected with an inch or two possible.
Additional chances for a cold rain will continue for Wednesday and Thursday as a secondary cold front arrives. A mix of wintry precipitation will transition in the Interstate 30 corridor during Wednesday and possibly down across parts of I-20 into Thursday.
The majority of Union County is in severe drought status with a small area in extreme drought status. All of Miller, Lafayette, Nevada, Hempstead, Ouachita, and Calhoun counties are in severe drought status.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's forestry division website classifies Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties in high wildfire danger.
The remainder of Arkansas is classified as moderate wildfire danger.
Burn bans are in effect for Columbia, Miller, Union, Ouachita and Hempstead counties.
According to the USDM summary, a broad area of surface high pressure resulted in little to no precipitation throughout the contiguous United States from February 8-4. During this seven-day period, the most significant precipitation (more than 0.5 inch, liquid equivalent) was limited to the Cascades, Upper Mississippi Valley, northern New England, and the Florida Peninsula. Following a wet December with beneficial snowfall, a persistent area of mid-level high pressure anchored near the West Coast led to drier-than-normal conditions across the western U.S. since early January.
During the second week of February, above-normal temperatures prevailed throughout the West and much of the Great Plains. Drier weather returned to Puerto Rico by mid-February, while enhanced trade wind showers resumed across the eastern side of Hawaii’s Big Island.
According to the USDM report issued February 17, based on 90-day values and soil moisture indicators, a 1-category degradation was made to parts of Arkansas and adjacent northwest Mississippi. Impacts related to these worsening drought conditions include dry ponds and continued high fire danger.
The previous week’s D2 areas in southwest Mississippi and adjacent Louisiana were merged and slightly expanded eastward, consistent with soil moisture percentiles, 28-day average streamflows, and 90-day values.
Precipitation deficits of more than 8 inches are observed during the past 90 days across a broad area of the Lower Mississippi Valley. Statewide precipitation across Mississippi during November-December-January was the driest since 1985/86.
On February 15, a statewide burn ban was issued for Louisiana. An expansion of extreme drought (D3) was made across north-central Oklahoma, based on 90-day values and worsening soil moisture indicators. Persistent dryness along with periods of above normal temperatures and enhanced winds this winter prompted an expansion of severe to extreme drought (D2 to D3) across the middle Rio Grande Valley.
Despite a dry week, a reassessment at various time scales and soil moisture indicators supported a 1-category improvement from moderate drought (D1) to abnormal dryness (D0) across the southern Edwards Plateau.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 77 percent of the topsoil moisture was rated as poor to very poor across Texas as of February 13. Nearly two-thirds of oats, winter wheat, and rangeland and pastures were rated in poor to very poor condition.