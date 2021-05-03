A brief agenda is ahead for the 5 p.m. Monday meeting of the Columbia County Quorum Court.
Justices of the peace will discuss an appropriation that will establish a special fund to be called the “American Rescue Plan Fund.” It will receive any funds the county may receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was the federal government’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package for COVID-19 relief for local governments.
Justices will also discuss an appropriation for increasing anticipate revenue expected from a grant.
Brief committee reports are expected from Quorum Court committees.
The meeting will be held in the second floor courtroom of the Columbia County Courthouse.