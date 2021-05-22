Funding requests from the Magnolia Boys & Girls Club, and the July 3 “Sparks in the Park” event will be heard Monday by the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The commission will meet at noon in the Magnolia City Council Chambers.
The Boys & Girls Club wants $12,125 to offset expenses of the Arkansas Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament, June 25-27.
The club’s application says that the tournament is expected to draw 15-20 softball teams of girls between the ages of 7-18 from across the state. Up to 2,000 visitors are expected.
Use of the money will include $1,200 for lodging out-of-town umpires, $6,825 to pay 13 umpires $175 a day for three days, $600 for softballs, $500 for awards and $3,000 for top dressing of the club’s softball fields.
Sparks in the Park – an outdoor party followed by a fireworks show -- is traditionally held the evening before Independence Day at East Side Park.
Hundreds of people watch the show at the park, while thousands more watch from neighborhoods surrounding the park.
The event is requesting $1,600 in A&P funding, including $800 for a band, $200 to set up sound, and $600 for light-up toys for children.
The event also hopes to roll over $3,500 for fireworks that the A&P budgeted in 2020, but which was not used. The 2020 show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.