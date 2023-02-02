Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715
Total Active Cases: 34. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,576
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,494
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,459
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,746
Total Active Cases: 16. Down two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,684
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724
Total Active Cases: 27. Down six since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,572
Total Deaths: 125. Up one since Tuesday. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,180
Total Active Cases: 55. Up five since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,919
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,887
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 129. Down 208 since Tuesday.
Recovered cases: 980,292
Deaths: 12,865. Up 13 since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 208. Down 16 since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48. Down one since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 21. Up three since Tuesday.