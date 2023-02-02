COVID

Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715

Total Active Cases: 34. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,576

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,494

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,459

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,746

Total Active Cases: 16. Down two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,684

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724

Total Active Cases: 27. Down six since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,572

Total Deaths: 125. Up one since Tuesday. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,180

Total Active Cases: 55. Up five since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,919

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,887

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 129. Down 208 since Tuesday.

Recovered cases: 980,292

Deaths: 12,865. Up 13 since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 208. Down 16 since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48. Down one since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 21. Up three since Tuesday.

