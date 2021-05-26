Governor Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday made the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions.
Todd Smith, Magnolia, to the State Banking Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2024. Reappointment.
Henry Kinslow, El Dorado, to the Arkansas State Claims Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
Sylvester Smith III, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Claims Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
Wayne Edwards, Lake Village, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2023. Reappointment.
Sam Whitaker, Monticello, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. Appointment expires August 15, 2024. Reappointment.
Anderson Neal, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Vickie Keeton.
Weldon Wynn, Star City, to the Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Jacob Appleberry, McGehee, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Brad Graham, Portland, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.
Remica Gray, Texarkana, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
Ricky Lattimore, McGehee, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
Rick Davis, Junction City, to the Arkansas Manufactured Home Commission. Appointment expires September 1, 2023. Reappointment.
