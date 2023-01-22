COVID-19 cases were up by six in Columbia County on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685
Total Active Cases: 47. Up six since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,534
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,457
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,732
Total Active Cases: 17. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,669
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,702
Total Active Cases: 40. Up three since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,540
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,129
Total Active Cases: 48. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,877
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 994,080
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 367. Down 203 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 976,271
Deaths: 12,788. Up seven since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 266. Down two since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 57. Up one since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. Down two since Friday.