A Magnolia native and well-known Lake Charles, LA, optometrist died Monday after taking his own life.
The Calcasieu Parish, LA Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Dr. Timothy G. Boreing, 65, parked his car atop the Interstate 210 bridge in southwest Lake Charles, got out, and jumped off the bridge into the Calcasieu River just before 6:50 a.m.
Several motorists witnessed the jump and called 911.
Boreing’s body was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and dive team. The busy bridge was closed for a period of time for the investigation.
The victim has owned Boreing Vision Clinic in Lake Charles since 1982, soon after graduating from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis with a license in therapeutic optometry. He was a 1973 graduate of Magnolia High School.
There was no official information on what may have prompted Boreing to take his own life. However, his daughter, Caroline, told local media that Boreing had suffered from tinnitus for the past seven months. Tinnitus patients often suffer from severe ringing in the ears.
In addition to his daughter, Dr. Boreing is survived by two sons, Timothy and Alex.
magnoliareporter.com does not usually report on suicides but does make exceptions when prominent people take their lives, or when it happens in a public place.
People who are contemplating suicide may call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll free at 800-273-8255. CLICK HERE for more information.