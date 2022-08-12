Active cases of COVID-19 were down in all five South Arkansas counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no additional deaths from the virus in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,972
Total Active Cases: 91, down two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,782
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,392
Total Active Cases: 20, down two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,341
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,430
Total Active Cases: 29, down seven since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,356
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,122
Total Active Cases: 75, down nine since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,938
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,229
Total Active Cases: 131, down 10 since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 9,912
Total Deaths: 184
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 914,619
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,265
Recovered cases: 890,819
Deaths: 11,804, up 10 since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 364
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 54
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18