COVID-19

Active cases of COVID-19 were down in all five South Arkansas counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no additional deaths from the virus in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,972

Total Active Cases: 91, down two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,782

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,392

Total Active Cases: 20, down two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,341

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,430

Total Active Cases: 29, down seven since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,356

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,122

Total Active Cases: 75, down nine since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,938

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,229

Total Active Cases: 131, down 10 since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 9,912

Total Deaths: 184

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 914,619

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,265

Recovered cases: 890,819

Deaths: 11,804, up 10 since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 364

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 54

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
1

Recommended for you