COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,367+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13
Total recovered – 2,298+1
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.7, up from last report of 26.1
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 555
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 543
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 21.9
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 832
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3
Total recovered – 805
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.7, up from last report of 21.0
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,359
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 30-1
Total recovered – 2,266+1
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.6, up from last report of 34.2
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,065+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-3
Total recovered – 3,935+5
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.4, up from last report of 22.8