2022

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to the big stories in December 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

December 1

SAU dorms among projects before Arkansas Historic Preservation Program

December 2

Galvanic Energy head says area has one of continent’s most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs

Magnolia Performing Arts Center receives $72,000 Albemarle Foundation grant

Pentecostals, Brister Baptist, Calvary Baptist win Christmas Parade awards

December 3

State releases $3 million for Magnolia project

U.S. 82 wreck takes life of El Dorado youth

December 5

Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community

December 6

Merrytime in Magnolia Saturday afternoon on the Square

Design and site work under way for Standard Lithium’s first commercial lithium plant

December 7

Americans won’t have to present internal travel document until 2025

Ouachita County man, imprisoned for murder since 1965, up for commutation

Magnolia School District celebrates R.I.S.E. achievement

December 8

Tyson Foods awarding $300-$700 year-end bonuses to 90,000 workers

December 9

Columbia County jobless rate down to 3.8 percent

South Arkansas’ first bear season of modern times starts today

December 12

Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school

SAU receives part of $3.6 million grant to recruit and train more teachers

Man’s remains found inside burned Waldo mobile home

December 13

Bear season is over

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Smith Street homicide case

Mia Collins designs Magnolia School District’s official Christmas card

Windgate Foundation grants of $653,774 will boost SAU’s Art and Design Department

December 14

Magnolia School Board recognizes achievements of Maggie McDonald

Search continues for Billy Robertson, missing since August

Albemarle creating $180 million lithium research center in North Carolina

Tuesday tornadoes kill two, injure 16 in Northwest Louisiana

December 15

STAR Academy making a difference at Magnolia Middle School

December 16

A look back at the SAU Boys High School Basketball Tournament

December 17

Columbia County turns 170 years old

Columbia County man gets jail time for cheating on drug test

December 20

Ex-police officer remains under $5 million bond in Columbia County rape case

December 21

Tetra Technologies scoping out plan for brine field, production facility

Hard freeze warning, wind chill watch in effect for region

December 22

State offers details about South Arkansas’ recent bear hunt

Magnolia temperatures will drop into single digits

December 23

Boys and Girls Club honors Jax Boreing, Olivia Thompson

Central Elementary recognizes high achievement on the 2022 ACT Aspire test

Harris enters homicide plea, receives 20-year sentence

December 27

Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man

December 30

Judge sentences Aqualious Sanders to 25-year term

Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

“Significant weather” forecast for Monday

New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties, Columbia case count up by 14

December 31

Magnolia woman who accused victim of placing curse on her goes to prison

Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79

