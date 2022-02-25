Devona Powell has announced her candidacy for Columbia County Assessor.
“I have served my fellow Columbia County constituents for nearly a decade in both the Columbia County Treasurer’s Office and in the Circuit Clerk’s Office. I am currently a deputy treasurer under the direction of Selena Blair since 2019. I also served as deputy circuit clerk under the direction of Janice Linkous from 2009 until 2015.
“In addition to county government, I served our community as the executive director for Compassions Foundation, assisting women and children in crisis. I also worked as an assistant in the prosecuting attorney’s office, and Title Guaranty of Columbia County.
“I believe my current responsibilities in the Columbia County Treasures Office, and previous work experience in our community has positioned me for a leadership role in the Assessor’s Office,” she said.
She has been married to Greg Powell for 24 years. He is a residential contractor and owner of Greg Powell Construction. They have three children in Magnolia, Travis, Seletia and Tyler. They also have nine grandchildren.
“It would be an honor to be elected as your next Columbia County Assessor. I am dedicated to customer service, treating all taxpayers fairly, and accountability of county employees. I am passionate about helping others and have made a career out of serving the residents of Columbia County with respect and integrity,” she said.