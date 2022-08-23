Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA.
Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings.
Police got video of the robbery but were unable to identify the suspect.
On August 16, Magnolia detectives learned that a person matching the description of the Murphy’s robber had been arrested in Natchitoches. Detectives went to Natchitoches and interviewed Moody, while positively identifying him as the man in the video of the Murphy’s robbery.
Moody is held at the Natchitoches Parish Jail on arrest warrants from other jurisdictions that also involved the robbery of a jewelry store and assaulting employees with pepper spray.
The Magnolia officers obtained information and evidence about Moody and secured a warrant. A hold has been placed on Moody for Columbia County authorities.
In Natchitoches Parish, Moody is held from failure to pay fines, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, and theft.