Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Monday, May 8

Sheila Beasley, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear

Tuesday, May 9

Tenesha Johnson, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear

Gary Heath, 64, Magnolia, failure to appear

Aaron Thomas, 65, Magnolia, theft by receiving

Wednesday, May 10

Patrick Cross, 56, McNeil, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of fraud/drug paraphernalia

Friday, May 12

David Loudermill, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, May 13

Gerald Sanders, 28, Magnolia, burglary (residential), criminal mischief 1st, arson, theft of property under $1,000, possession of marijuana, harassing communications

Sunday, May 14

Shari Lewis, 38 Emerson, terroristic threatening

