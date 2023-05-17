Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Monday, May 8
Sheila Beasley, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear
Tuesday, May 9
Tenesha Johnson, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear
Gary Heath, 64, Magnolia, failure to appear
Aaron Thomas, 65, Magnolia, theft by receiving
Wednesday, May 10
Patrick Cross, 56, McNeil, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of fraud/drug paraphernalia
Friday, May 12
David Loudermill, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, May 13
Gerald Sanders, 28, Magnolia, burglary (residential), criminal mischief 1st, arson, theft of property under $1,000, possession of marijuana, harassing communications
Sunday, May 14
Shari Lewis, 38 Emerson, terroristic threatening