COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,443-1. Month ago: 3,397. Year ago: 1,322
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20-3. Month ago: 10. Year ago: 129
Total recovered – 3,448+2. Month ago: 3,313. Year ago: 1,161
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 32+3 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.1, down from 9.12
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.38, down from 12.39
Total positive PCR tests – 1,907-1
Total positive antigen tests – 1,794
Total negative PCR tests – 19,041+24
Total negative antigen tests – 12,700+12
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.9, down from 43.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, up from 10.6
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Sunday, December 12
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 5+2 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1 student.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 1 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 7 students.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Last update December 14.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 0 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 0
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 872
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1
Total recovered – 838+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.5, up from 5.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,428+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+1
Total recovered – 1,373+1
Total number dead – 41
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.8, up from 40.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.2, down from 11.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,526
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 50+2
Total recovered – 3,388+3
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.4, up from 7.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,098+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 93-12
Total recovered – 5,857+15
Total number dead – 146
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.4, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.7, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,094+13
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 51+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 13-11
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 5-2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,314, up from 22,278 total cases. 410 deaths.
Webster – 6,862, up from 6,854 total cases. 152 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,059, up from 2,058 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,251, up from 4,245 total cases. 112 deaths.