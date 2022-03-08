Columbia County Judge Denny Foster (left) speaks about to county government matters during a March 7, 2021, Columbia County Quorum Court gathering in Magnolia.
The Columbia County Quorum Court on Monday passed multiple actions, including a funding measure for the Columbia County Library, as well as a balance transfer of federal aid funding within local budgets. These issues are as follows:
COUNTY LIBRARY DOOR
An appropriation ordinance was passed this week to fund the installation of a new ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant door at the Columbia County Library.
The motion was approved unanimously Monday among the 10 present justices of the peace.
The project will cost $3,040, according to the ordinance. It was funded via an American Rescue Plan in Arkansas Public Libraries grant.
ADA compliant doors, according to the federal government, can range in designs, but they require specific widths and wheelchair-accessible provisions to be put in place. Approved designs can include hinged doors, automatic doors, gates, and more, according to ADA requirements.
The ordinance did not specifically state which doors will be affected at the library.
FEDERAL AID BUDGET TRANSFER
A total of $591,083 in coronavirus relief aid was transferred within county budgets on Monday. The amount accounts for the remainder of the county’s first wave of federal grant monies -- around $2.28 million -- issued as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
In all, Columbia County is expected to receive around $4.5 million in aid as part of the $1.9 trillion federal legislation passed last March. In 2021, the county was issued the first half of the aid, and the Quorum Court elected to apply $1.5 million in retroactive premium pay bonuses to county employees who were employed during the first 13 months of the coronavirus pandemic -- March 2020 to April 2021. An additional $190,000 was spent in December on an advanced body scanning machine for the Columbia County Detention Center. The move, according to the county, was made to help better detect COVID-19 symptoms among inmates and detainees at the jail.
Monday’s transference within budgets was more of a technical accounting matter than a spending one, according to county officials. In January, the Columbia County Quorum Court approved the formation of the ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund to stay in compliance with the rules handed down from the U.S. Treasury.
Official plans for the remaining federal funds have not been announced yet, but Columbia County Judge Denny Foster stated Monday that the relief aid could be used to help complete a local rural broadband project -- one that has already garnered a large amount of outside funding.
“Five of the six (broadband) grants that we have applied for have been approved, but one is still up in the air,” said the county official on Monday. “If we don’t get that last grant, then we could use the federal funding to help finish the project.”
The county has not announced any official broadband plans yet, but the measure falls well within the federal guidelines for the aid. Aside from internet infrastructure, ARPA grant monies can also be applied to public health responses, replacement of public sector revenue losses, water and sewer infrastructure, and premium pay for essential workers.
On Monday, Foster added that the final aid ruling is more lenient than previous interim rulings on how the funds can be applied locally.
“The final ruling gives a lot more freedom,” he said.
Although the county has not yet received its second windfall associated with the federal aid, it should be dispersed to local governments sometime this spring, according to the U.S. Treasury. The federal guidelines also stipulate that the aid must be spent before the end of 2024.
COUNTY GENERATOR STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
In a letter to County Judge Denny Foster, Columbia County Assessor Voyles Martin requested the disposal of a General Electric generator at the county's 101 Boundary Street government complex in Magnolia that was recently struck by lightning. The damaged device’s appraised value, according to Martin’s letter, is $0. The judge informed the Columbia County Quorum Court of the matter, and the unit will emoved. In a request to recover at least some of the costs associated with the replacement, JP Terry Williams asked, if possible, that the fried device be sold for scrap.
BUDGET BALANCING TRANSFERS
An appropriation ordinance was passed Monday to transfer funds from various 2021 budgets within the county government. In total, 38 county budgets were affected.
The annual move, according to county officials, was required to display a balanced budget for last year. Most of the appropriations ranged from a few cents to a few hundred dollars within departments and were largely associated with office supply and maintenance budgetary, as well as employee benefits.
In a separate motion passed Monday, approximately $4,800 was transferred within the Columbia County Circuit Court Department budget to supplement part-time employee benefits.