Glenn Delaney has announced his candidacy as a Republican Party candidate for Columbia County Judge in 2022.
“After significant deliberation with my family and friends and prayer, it is with great excitement that I announce my intentions to seek the position of Columbia County Judge,” said Delaney.
“I was born and raised in South Arkansas and I understand the adversity and sacrifices that many citizens of this county face and endure each day. As I travel Columbia County and introduce myself to the voters and ask for their support, I want them to know that I am first and foremost a Republican with Christian conservative values. I will be committed to serving all the citizens of Columbia County and believe in transparency, financial responsibility, and listening to the needs of our county. Our path to success is driven by our community.”
Delaney is a small business owner and has been involved in body shop work for over 25 years. He was born and raised in South Arkansas, graduating from Stephens High School in 1996. In 1993, he began work in the body shop business at Bubba’s Body Shop in Magnolia. During that time, he volunteered as a fireman and ambulance driver. In 2000, he opened his own body shop in Stephens, D&C Glass and Body, which he still owns and operates today. In 2018, D&C was named Business of the Year by the Stephens Chamber of Commerce.
Delaney is active in his community and currently serves as a coach for the Magnolia Trap Team and volunteers with multiple organizations in Columbia County. He is the president of the Magnolia Trap Team Booster Club. He is also a member of the Columbia County Republican Committee.
He resides in Columbia County with his wife of 18 years, Adriane Elliott Delaney, and their two sons. They are members of Asbury United Methodist Church.
County Judge Denny Foster was appointed to the position in 2020 following the death of County Judge Larry Atkinson, and cannot succeed himself in the post.
The filing period for political offices runs from noon February 22, 2022 and closes at noon March 1. The primary election is May 24, with the runoff on June 21. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.