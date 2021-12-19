The National Weather Service in Little Rock, in its “This Day in Arkansas Weather History” feature, noted Sunday a tornado that struck Columbia and Ouachita counties on this date in 1957.
An F4 tornado struck about 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19. It was on the ground for almost 18 miles from north-northwest of McNeil to near the Buena Vista community in Ouachita County. The worst damage was close to its initial touchdown between Waldo and McNeil. Five homes were destroyed and a few were swept away. Two people died and nine people were hurt.
The weather service said there have been only two other Arkansas tornadoes of F4 strength in the month of December since reliable record keeping began in 1950. The others struck between Malvern and Little Rock on December 23-24, 1982, and in Northeast Arkansas nine days ago.
Also during the December 1957 storm, a F3 tornado hit the Sherrill area of Jefferson County. It damaged two farms.