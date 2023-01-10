Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery.
Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
“This was an act of nature, and it is unfortunate,” Reed said. “This body was interred nine years ago and is in the lowest area of the cemetery. The water compromised the vault, filled the vault and pushed the casket out. It was unavoidable and just couldn’t be helped.”
Reed, who is also the owner of the R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia, said he did not go to Taylor in an official capacity but wanted to help because he knew something had to be done.
The buried person’s family found out about the flooding on social media after seeing someone had posted a picture of a casket floating in the cemetery. Since they recognized the color, they suspected it was their relative’s casket, Reed said.
Late Tuesday, some family came from near Taylor while others arrived from as far as Shreveport. Reed said they were understandably upset and wanted a resolution as quickly as possible.
“They were hysterical about the situation and disoriented about what had happened,” Reed said.
In their panic to remedy the situation, family members called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management.
Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin said several of his officers went to the cemetery with him to help.
“Unfortunately, down there this is not the first time this has happened, but nobody is at fault, it’s an act of nature,” Martin said.
The St. Paul Cemetery is on low-lying ground and is located near a running creek that can flood when there is excessive rain. Caskets have come up and floated before, Reed said.
Reed said the casket will be interred again once the ground is dry enough for that to be possible. However, in the meantime, the casket was taken to a relatively close-by funeral home to be kept safely until time for that step to be taken.
The family will want to be on hand for the internment of their relative, but typically there are no services when things like this happen, Reed said.