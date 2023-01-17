COVID

New COVID-19 cases were down in four of South Arkansas' counties in Monday, and remained the same in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659

Total Active Cases: 58. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,497

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,451

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,723

Total Active Cases: 14. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,663

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,679

Total Active Cases: 29. Down eight since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,529

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,098

Total Active Cases: 33. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,861

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 991,955

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 141. Down 12 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 973,700

Deaths: 12,759. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 312. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 58. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13. No change since Sunday.

