New COVID-19 cases were down in four of South Arkansas' counties in Monday, and remained the same in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659
Total Active Cases: 58. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,497
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,451
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,723
Total Active Cases: 14. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,663
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,679
Total Active Cases: 29. Down eight since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,529
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,098
Total Active Cases: 33. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,861
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 991,955
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 141. Down 12 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 973,700
Deaths: 12,759. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 312. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 58. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13. No change since Sunday.