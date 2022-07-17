Columbia and six other Southwest Arkansas counties have been added to the State of Arkansas’ list of counties with a high wildfire danger.
Miller, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union also joined the list on Sunday.
Twelve Northwest Arkansas counties were already listed as in high wildfire danger. Arkansas’ other counties have “moderate” wildfire danger status.
The U.S. Forest Service describes high wildfire danger in the following words:
“When the fire danger is ‘high,’fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.”
Fifty-six of Arkansas’ 75 counties are under bans against outdoor burning. Union County is not included, but Columbia, Ouachita, Nevada, Lafayette, Hempstead and Miller are all under bans.
A heat advisory remains in effect for the Four State area through 7 p.m. Sunday.
Heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees are expected, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The best chances for rain will be Monday afternoon across Northeast and North Central Louisiana. Chances for isolated, afternoon thunderstorms will be limited to portions of North Central Louisiana on Thursday and Friday.
Hot and humid conditions are expected to return to the region by Monday as heat index values climb above 105 degrees. Dangerous hot conditions are likely across much of the area Wednesday through Friday as daytime high temperatures climb into the triple digits and peak heat indices rise above 110 degrees.