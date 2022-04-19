Columbia County County Road 58 in Waldo will be closed for bridge replacement starting Monday.
There will also be no through traffic for County Roads 69 or 106.
The project is expected to take 2-4 weeks to complete.
Updated: April 19, 2022 @ 7:16 pm
