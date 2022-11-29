Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this disturbance, which will fuel the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.
The main threat is from portions of Deep East Texas into much of North Louisiana and South Central Arkansas.
Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes, some of which may be strong over North Central and Northeast Louisiana, will all be possible, before the storms and the severe weather threat diminishes from west to east this evening ahead of a cold front that will move through the region.
Depending on the speed of the front, storm activity is expected in Columbia County between noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Storm spotters will likely be activated on Tuesday afternoon in portions of East Texas, much of North Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s. Wednesday night’s low will be in the upper 20s.
No hazardous weather is expected later in the week.