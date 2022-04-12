Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return to the area this afternoon and continue into Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some storms may be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. Heavy rainfall will be possible with some storms, which could lead to localized flooding.
Chances for thunderstorms will remain across the area on Wednesday ahead of cold front. Some of these storms may be
severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. Heavy rainfall will also remain a possibility, which could lead to localized flooding.
Dry weather is expected on Thursday, but thunderstorm chances will return by Friday and through the upcoming weekend.