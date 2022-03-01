Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, February 22
Bishop Foster, 22, El Dorado, failure to appear.
Jerome Mack, 30, Camden, failure to appear.
Wednesday, February 23
Johnny Manning, 59, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Thursday, February 24
Cadero Talley, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear and driving on suspended license.
Mitchell Madison, 31, Buckner, failure to appear.