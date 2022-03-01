Magnolia Police
Mike

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, February 22

Bishop Foster, 22, El Dorado, failure to appear.

Jerome Mack, 30, Camden, failure to appear.

Wednesday, February 23

Johnny Manning, 59, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Thursday, February 24

Cadero Talley, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear and driving on suspended license.

Mitchell Madison, 31, Buckner, failure to appear.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you