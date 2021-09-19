Fall officially arrives on Wednesday, and the forecast calls for appropriate fall weather that will be clearer and cooler.
But first, the region may expect warm weather and wet conditions.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that showers and thunderstorms will continue on Sunday with the remnants of Nicholas still milling around. Once again, locally heavy rainfall may be possible, however, no severe weather is expected.
An upper low will lift away most of the moisture including Nicholas leftovers to the north as the work week begins. There will be a diminishing coverage of showers and thunderstorms until a cold front moves across the Four State late Tuesday. Then Fall begins with the timely arrival of much cooler and drier pattern for mid to late week.
The chance of rain will be up to 70 percent today, with highs today through Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s.
With the passage of the cold front, sunny and clear conditions will prevail with daytime highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday’s overnight low will be around 59, with lows Wednesday and Thursday nights in the lower 50s.