Columbia County and most of the region are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Seventy-three of 75 Arkansas counties, and large portions of Louisiana and East Texas, are under the advisory.
Heat index values between 105 and 109 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.