Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of jobs on the ballot that people might not know what they do.
Today we highlight the job of a county assessor.
One of the few interactions most Arkansans have with the county assessor is that last-minute appraisal of your car or boat or other personal property before the May 31st deadline. Or when you're trying to renew your vehicle or boat tags at the DMV and realize you forgot to assess this year.
The county assessor is one of nine executives in county government and is required by state law to review property values at least once every three years. Their work is used by the county tax collector to send out property tax bills every year.
Term in Office: A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 changed the term of a county assessor from two years to four years. The pay for the job varies depending on the population of the county, and is set by the Quorum Court.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported salaries ranging from about $36,000 to $125,00 in their 2020 county government salary survey.
Eligibility Requirements:
United States citizen
At least 18 years old
Registered to vote in their county
No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their four-year term, a county assessor is responsible for:
Determining the market value of all land, buildings, homes, barns, etc. in the county (known as "real property")
Determining the market value of all cars, motorcycles, livestock, boats, etc. in the county (known as "personal property")
Establishing how much taxes are owed on those properties based on their appraisals
Compiling and sharing tax information on these properties with the county's Board of Equalization, which hears property tax appeals
Being aware of all property transactions in the county
Maintaining records of property transactions in the county
Want to know more about property taxes in Arkansas? CLICK HERE for more.
MAY PRIMARY
In Arkansas, the county assessor position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, only one political party may have candidates for county assessor. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner wouldn't have opposition in May.
CLICK HERE to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.