COVID-19 cases rose to 18 in Columbia County on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,429
Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,307
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,630
Total Active Cases: 21. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,563
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,377
Total Deaths: 119. Last recorded death October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,925
Total Active Cases: 12. Down three since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,713
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,346
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 337
Recovered cases: 950,554.
Deaths: 12,545. Up five since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 154
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7