Severe weather is forecast Friday afternoon and evening for South Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport showers and thunderstorms will develop across southeast Oklahoma, adjacent southwest Arkansas, and east Texas during the morning, before shifting east across the remainder of the region during the afternoon and evening.
Isolated tornadoes, some of which could be strong, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible, with locally heavy rainfall also accompanying the stronger storms.
The threat for severe weather should end late this evening as the storms exit the region to the east.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday as a warm front moves northward into Deep East Texas and central Louisiana.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening over portions of deep east Texas and portions of north-central Louisiana.
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, a line of thunderstorms was developing from west of Jonesboro, to Little Rock, to north of De Queen.
A flood warning remains in effect along the Ouachita River. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the stage at Camden was 28.2 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet early Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
At 30.0 feet, Arkansas 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
Minor flooding is forecast for the Ouachita River at Arkadelphia from Saturday night to Monday afternoon.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the stage at Arkadelphia was 10.3 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday night with a crest of 17.5 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
At 17.0 feet, farmland along the river begins to flood. Water goes over Highways 7 and 51 at railroad underpass.