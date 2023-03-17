Columbia County is under a freeze watch through Sunday morning with temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible on Sunday.
Surrounding counties and parishes are also under the freeze watch that is in effect starting Saturday night. Ouachita County is under a freeze warning, meaning it can expect a hard freeze with temperatures of 27 or lower.
In both cases, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden until further notice. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the river’s stage at Camden was 32.2 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet by Tuesday morning. Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood.
At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off Washington Street are inundated. Arkansas 7 off U.S. 79B becomes inundated.
At 30.0 feet, Arkansas 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
At 34.0 feet, overbank flooding closes many roads. Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only.