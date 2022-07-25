No new active cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported on Sunday in five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
No additional deaths were reported locally or statewide.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,796
Total Active Cases: 110, no change from Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,587
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,355
Total Active Cases: 22, no change from Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,302
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,376
Total Active Cases: 60, no change from Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,271
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,975
Total Active Cases: 161, no change from Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,705
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,951
Total Active Cases: 320, no change from Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 9,447
Total Deaths: 182
Statewide Figures
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 894,975
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 970
Recovered cases: 866,281
Deaths: 11,673, no change from Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 397
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 73
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17