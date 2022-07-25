COVID-19

No new active cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported on Sunday in five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

No additional deaths were reported locally or statewide.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,796

Total Active Cases: 110, no change from Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,587

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,355

Total Active Cases: 22, no change from Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,302

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,376

Total Active Cases: 60, no change from Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,271

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,975

Total Active Cases: 161, no change from Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,705

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,951

Total Active Cases: 320, no change from Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 9,447

Total Deaths: 182

Statewide Figures

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 894,975

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 970

Recovered cases: 866,281

Deaths: 11,673, no change from Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 397

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 73

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

