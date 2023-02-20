The Magnolia Housing Authority has been awarded $414,978 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grant was among $3.16 billion in funding presented to nearly 2,770 public housing authorities this week.
HUD's Capital Fund Program provided the grant, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.
Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
Other South Arkansas housing authorities receiving grants:
Arkadelphia -- $237,150.
Camden -- $1,447,150.
Hope -- $532,333.
Carthage -- $34,866.
Crossett -- $327,835.
Dumas -- $253,559.
Gurdon -- $78,458.
McGehee -- $150,196.
Prescott -- $271,651.
Rison -- $96,549.
Sparkman -- $41,288.
Stephens -- $139,221.
Howard County -- $464,070.
Sevier County -- $316,836.
Little River County -- $387,225.
Star City -- $149,377.
Warren -- $423,180.
NORTH LOUISIANA
Farmerville -- $112,181.
Homer -- $274,332.
Cotton Valley -- $46,883.
Haynesville -- $327,182.
Minden -- $622,838.