magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2021 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in April 2021. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
April 2
Taylor students win top honors at Southwest Regional Science Fair.
SAU researchers participate in nanoscience research with Arkansas colleagues.
April 5
Interstate 30 wreck takes life of Magnolia woman.
April 6
Magnolia students start reading, “Billy Sure, Kid Entrepreneur.”
April 7
Sheriff’s Office receives $82,000 to outfit patrol units with new computer technology.
April 8
Fire ravages house on Arkansas 344.
April 9
Magnolia gets about 2 inches of rain from storm.
April 10
Thousands of South Arkansas residents still without power.
Windstream picks SAU’s Naija White for internship.
April 11
Five SAU students heading to medical schools.
April 12
Dr. James Rudder joins MRMC staff as orthopedic surgeon.
BancorpSouth, Cadence Bancorporation merging, will create institution under new name.
April 13
Johnson & Johnson vaccine “pause” will affect Columbia County clinic.
April 14
Canadian Football Hall of Fame taps SAU great Nik Lewis.
April 16
Dr. Berry tells board that SAU is moving forward despite pandemic.
April 18
Longtime Magnolia doctor John Edward Alexander Jr. passes away.
April 19
Southern Arkansas’ 10-game softball win streak over.
April 20
SAU graduate earns Baker Scholarship to UAMS Pharmacy School.
April 21
Suspect held in Magnolia stabbing death of half-brother, the same man he cut in 2017.
Muleriders score 17 runs on 15 hits including a grand slam, but lose anyway.
April 24
South Arkansas making repairs after Saturday morning thunderstorm.
April 26
Edie Ervin will become federal magistrate judge in Little Rock.
April 27
Lewis, Taylor share top athletic honors at SAU.
Farmers Bank & Trust acquires Hot Springs-based Community First Trust.
Taylor FFA Forestry team wins state championship.
Magnolia City Council improves employee raises, condemns house.
MRMC Directors learn about “ortho robot” surgery.
Magnolia High interns express appreciation to employers.
April 28
Putney, Saldana earn Governor’s Scholastic Honors.
April 29
Summit Utilities buys CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution service in two states.
Leadership Magnolia reports on its 2020 class year.
Taylor student selected as a SouthArk Ambassador.