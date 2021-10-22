COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,370+1. Month ago: 3,254. Year ago: 667

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27-1. Month ago: 73. Year ago: 33

Total recovered – 3,271+2. Month ago: 3,116. Year ago: 615

Total number dead – 72. Month ago: 65 deaths. Year ago: 19 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.29, no change

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.95, down from 12.99

Total positive PCR tests – 1,859+1

Total positive antigen tests – 1,770

Total negative PCR tests – 18,159+18

Total negative antigen tests – 11,900+43

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, up from 43.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.3, no change

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Wednesday, October 20

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 2 students.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.

Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.

East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 1 student.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.

District-wide personnel – 1

Total: 1 staff, 4 students.

Current positively rate: 7.17 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 476

SAU total active cases – 1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0

SAU current number in quarantine – 5+1

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 843+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1

Total recovered – 809+1

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.3, up from 35.2

Percent of population partially immunized – 5.1, down from 5.4

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,362+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26+1

Total recovered – 1,298+1

Total number dead – 38

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.7, down from 39.8

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.8, up from 11.7

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,392

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20

Total recovered – 3,289

Total number dead – 83

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.1, up from 55.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.3, up from 7.2

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,743+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 154+1

Total recovered – 5,450+5

Total number dead – 137

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, up from 39.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, no change

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,114-9

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 50-6

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 22-3

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 15-3

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 21,613, up from 21,578 total cases. 400 deaths.

Webster – 6,580, up from 6,531 total cases. 147+1 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,002, up from 2,000 total cases. 63 deaths.

Union – 3,981, up from 3,964 total cases. 103 deaths.

