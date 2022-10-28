Trying her best not to break down into tears, Madison Myers, 21, found guilty of battering a toddler at a Magnolia daycare this spring, apologized in court last week and said how sorry she was for her actions.
Myers was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years suspended imposition of sentencing.
“I would like to apologize to you and your child,” she said as she looked at Krista and Jason Hamlin, parents of a now 3-year-old boy who was 2 years old when Myers abused him on March 7. The assaults were captured in videos from the child care center at which Myers worked.
“I am sorry to the Growing Tree Academy. This will never happen again and I’m going to be working on myself and hoping to change.”
Myers continued to beg for forgiveness as she pleaded to the Hamlin’s.
“I hope you can move past this and so can every family that I have hurt. I hope he grows up to be better than I am,” Myers said. “I would never hurt a child in this way again.”
Krista Hamlin said, “we forgive you,” to Myers as she stood at the podium where the accused face the judge in court. Myers, wearing her hair pulled back in a ponytail and a tan button down shirt and leggings, seemed to sigh inaudibly with relief as her moment to speak in court ended.
Meyers was originally charged with eight counts of second-degree battery, but the plea bargain reduced those counts to two counts of second-degree battery.
Wesley Rhodes of Little Rock represented her.
Columbia County Circuit Judge David Talley Jr. explained to the courtroom that he had carefully weighed the punishment of Myers based on how he thought she would react to it and how it could potentially change her.
He said some people get maximum sentences and even then, it does not convince them to improve. He said he had viewed the videos of the battery and said some people would consider her sentence too short, and some would consider it too long. This is true in nearly all the cases over which he presides, Talley said.
But sometimes when people are sent to prison—even for a short time, it prompts a change.
“When some people lose their freedom even a month, they find they never want to lose their freedom again,” he said. “I viewed the videos, and I knew this is the first offense and that is why I didn’t think proposing the max punishment is appropriate. But this needed punishment and I could not overlook it and that is one of the reasons I didn’t feel probation was enough.”
Krista Hamlin prepared a victim’s statement to have read before Myers plea deal was accepted by Talley.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips read the letter for the Hamlin’s as a courtesy, so they did not have to do so.
“Trauma is real, even at such a young age, he has not forgotten the terror and inability to protect himself,” Phillips said, reading Krista Hamlin’s letter. One way he expressed those feelings of fear, anger and helplessness was through emotional and behavioral outburst. The safe, stable and nurturing bond we worked so hard to build is now shattered. No child or parent should have to go through what we have, and especially not at the expense of someone’s “bad day.”
In a previous interview Sandy Sumner, owner of the Growing Tree Academy, said Myers had told her she was sick and shouldn’t have come to work on the day of the incident. Sumner said in retrospect, she wished Myers would not have come in.
Krista Hamlin’s letter described how their son who was battered by Myers had come into their lives as a foster child and for the first 17 months of his life they would take him to weekly supervised visits with his biological parents. This included every doctor’s appointment—most of which were at Arkansas Children’s Hospital because of prenatal neglect—and they also would attend countless court hearings.
The couple prayed for permanent stability for him no matter the outcome, she wrote, and at 18 months old, he finally had permanent stability with their home becoming his forever home as they adopted him.
Krista Hamlin wrote Myers knew her son’s story and had even expressed her desire to know more about foster care and adoption, in hopes she could one day foster also.
“She gave us no good reason to assume she would be anything but good to our toddler,” she wrote.
“When we were notified of the abuse reported involving our child, we were in disbelief. We had to see it to believe it. Halfway into viewing the second of the eight videos, we were sickened. We couldn’t bear to watch anymore. We could not believe what we were seeing. It was completely heartbreaking to watch someone hurt a child and act in such a cruel way for no apparent reason,” Phillips read in the letter. “At only two years of age, our son was defenseless and didn’t understand why someone we had left him with would hurt him intentionally, and repeatedly for no reason. We had so many questions. What did he do to make her so angry that she took it out on him? What was it about him that made her target him? What did he do to deserve this? It didn’t stop after the first or second time, for eight different times within a short period, my child was singled out.”
In the last part of her letter, Krista Hamlin writes directly to Madison and Phillips read from that as well.
Madison:
“We forgive you. We hope you rise above your past decisions and do something to truly pay back the families and children who were hurt by your actions. Pay us back by making a positive impact. Do not allow the suffering and hurt our son and others went through to be in vain,” the letter continues. “Your life is not over with this sentence. There is still time to take what you learned and make a different choice. Choose good over evil. Choose love over hate. Choose right over wrong. Be the person we thought you were when we entrusted our precious children to you. Someday, I hope I can tell our children that in part to their forgiveness, you have been able to move on and that you will never hurt anyone again. Live a life worthy of that.”
But hurt and pain were apparent as Myers' friends and family watched as Myers walked to the table where people fill out their final paperwork before being transported to prison. A woman in a long sleeve orange T-shirt and glasses cried softly on the bench as the sentence was read and then walked over to that side of the room to try to talk to Myers before she left the courtroom. That woman was Myers mother, Brandy Berry Guidry.
Guidry said she wants people to know her daughter is not a bad person, and she is loved and supported by her friends and family.
Micki Sternisha, Myer’s future mother-in-law, agreed that Myers has a support group and is not alone as she walks through this period of her life. During court appearances, Sternisha sat next to Myers and wrapped her arm around her to let her know she was not alone.
“Madison is truly sorry, and she does have a large support group behind her and a long road in front of her,” Sternisha said.
The Hamlin’s son continues to attend the Growing Tree Academy. Sumner wrote a letter in support of the Hamlin’s.
However, Sumner did email a copy of a letter to magnoliareporter.com.
“I trusted you to do the right thing and you betrayed me and those children who were in your care on March 9th,” Sumner wrote. “We have had to work hard to undo the damage you brought forth that day. Still, I pray for you. I pray you can accept your action and truly learn from this mistake. I pray you can receive the help you need to be a productive citizen in our society.
“As far as my school, I will not let this incident define who we are. I will have to work harder for people to trust me because I trusted you,”
Sumner said she would have closed the business if that is what it took to protect the children in her care. In her letter, Sumner apologizes to the Hamlin’s for what happened to their son at her day care and says she is committed to caring for him and continuing to work with him despite what has happened.
“’I am so sorry,’ will never be enough. I love your precious child like my own. I would have never intentionally put him in danger. The guilt of the incident is still overwhelming to me at times. With God’s grace, your family's love and support, and the wonderful staff we have, I have managed to work hard to continue to support all the children under my care.”
On September 15, Krista Hamlin first broke her silence and showed the magnoliareporter.com reporter five videos on her phone which showed various abuse from Myers. In one video, the toddler is simply walking past the table where Meyers is sitting with other children when she reaches back to hit him. In another video, Myers is seen dragging Krista Hamlin’s son from a play pen across the room by his hair. An additional video shows Myers shoving the toddler causing him to hit his head on the edge of a shelf for children’s belongings.
As Krista Hamlin’s child cries in the videos after being pushed, Myers can be heard yelling to him, “nothing’s wrong with you,” and yelling at all the children, “ain’t nobody going to tell me no.”